In the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions counselling, 14,227 students secured seats, with 9.8% of seats filled, states a report by The New Indian Express. Out of 22,761 eligible students, 1,45,071 seats are available for general counselling. An estimated 1.54 lakh students will vie for the remaining 1,30,425 seats, while roughly 50,000 seats are anticipated to remain unfilled after counselling, the report states.

Merely 28 colleges achieved a 40% seat fill rate, mainly in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electronics, Communication Engineering and Information Technology (IT). Computer Science was preferred by 42 out of 80 perfect-score students. Specialised fields such as Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Aeronautical Science and Mechanical Engineering had limited interest.

According to the report, the College of Engineering Guindy (CEG), PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore and Rajalakshmi Engineering College in Chennai were the top colleges in which the majority of seats were filled. The provisional allotment for students for upward movement has also been given and choice filling for the second round of students started on Wednesday, August 9.

Students who got provisional allotment through upward movement should join the colleges before August 14. The fee paid by them for earlier allotted seats and certificates surrendered will be sent to the respective colleges.

Second round choices are open until August 11 for students ranked 22,763 to 87,049, with the cut-off ranging from 176.99 to 142. For government quota seats, ranks range from 1,075 to 8,586.