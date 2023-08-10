Mental stress is a major problem among students in India. It can lead to a number of negative consequences, including academic problems, health problems and even suicide.

According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), around one in five students in India suffer from mental health problems. Of these, around one in twenty students have severe mental health problems.

Mental stress can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Academic pressure: The pressure to perform well in school and to get into a good university can be a major source of stress for students

Peer pressure: The pressure to conform to the expectations of peers can also be a source of stress for students

Family problems: Family problems, such as financial problems, marital problems or parental illness, can also lead to mental stress in students

Bullying: Bullying can be a major source of stress for students and it can lead to a number of negative consequences, including depression, anxiety and even suicide

Mental stress can have a number of negative consequences for students, including:

Academic problems: Students who are stressed are more likely to find it difficult to concentrate in class, to procrastinate on assignments and to get lower grades

Health problems: Stress can lead to a number of health problems, such as headaches, stomachaches, sleep problems and anxiety disorders

Suicide: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in India. Mental stress is a major factor in suicide among young people