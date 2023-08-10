The updated University Grants Commission (UGC) draft guidelines for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) includes encouraging private funding, implementing a faculty ranking system and focusing on creating an "emotional infrastructure”, reports PTI.



According to the report, the revised Institutional Development Plan (IDP) draft for HEIs was issued by the UGC on Wednesday, August 9, after incorporating stakeholders' suggestions on the first version released in January last year.



"The new draft UGC IDP guidelines aim to help universities, colleges plan for academic, administrative, and financial ‘self-reliance'," UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh tweeted.



These guidelines aim to enhance the self-reliance of universities and colleges by identifying funding sources like government grants, alumni donations, private partnerships and fundraising campaigns.



The guidelines also emphasise sustainable revenue models based on tuition fees, government grants, research projects and endowments.



"In a fully developed HEI, each of these sources must contribute about a similar percentage to the total revenue, depending on the size of the HEIs. Therefore, HEIs must also focus on expanding their undergraduate programmes as additional students mean more revenue," it suggested.



Additionally, the proposal suggests faculty ranking based on research-oriented Academic Performance Indicators (API) scores to motivate faculty members.

"For teachers, the guidelines state that through university policy, a ranking system based on research-based Academic Performance Indicators (API) scores and subsequent additional incentives can reduce faculty oversight at every stage. Such a ranking will generate a winning spirit among faculty, and faculty members will constantly strive for excellence when their annual rankings are announced. Faculty oversight at every stage can be reduced in such scenarios," the guidelines stated.



The draft also emphasises creating a positive working environment and offering support systems for all stakeholders. It proposes "bridge courses" for disadvantaged students and addresses gender identity issues in curricula. It also directs institutions to ensure the sensitisation of teachers, counsellors and students on gender identity issues and its inclusion in all aspects of the HEI, including curricula.

The commission, however, has also clarified the guidelines will be indicative, states PTI.

"It is imperative that the autonomy of the institutes is maintained while developing and operationalising such a plan. Therefore, the IDP guidelines are self regulating in nature," it said