A common entrance test (CET) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to PhD courses offered by the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

To recall, NTA used to conduct separate exams for PhD admissions to JNU and Delhi University (DUET). Additionally, BBAU held an entrance test at the institute level for PhD courses and BHU had Research Entrance Test (RET) for integrated MPhil-PhD courses, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The online registrations for this exam are underway at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in and the last date to apply is September 8. Additionally, there is no age limit for appearing in this PhD entrance exam but candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the university where they want to take admission. The minimum educational qualification required to appear in the PhD entrance test is a postgraduate/equivalent degree. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam can also apply.

The test will be conducted in English medium excluding language papers. Also, it will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Further, the date and time of the test will be announced later, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The question paper will have two sections. While Section 1 is research methodology and Section 2 is subject specific. There will be 100 MCQs in each paper and the duration of the test will be three hours or 180 minutes. Also, a candidate can choose a maximum of three courses provided the timing of the two papers does not overlap. The list of subjects for which the test will be held has been given in the information bulletin.