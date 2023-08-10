Published: 10th August 2023
NTA to conduct CET exam for PhD admissions into DU, BHU, JNU, BBAU
Online registrations for this exam are underway at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in and the last date to apply is September 8
A common entrance test (CET) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to PhD courses offered by the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).
To recall, NTA used to conduct separate exams for PhD admissions to JNU and Delhi University (DUET). Additionally, BBAU held an entrance test at the institute level for PhD courses and BHU had Research Entrance Test (RET) for integrated MPhil-PhD courses, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
The online registrations for this exam are underway at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in
The test will be conducted in English medium excluding language papers. Also, it will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Further, the date and time of the test will be announced later, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
The question paper will have two sections. While Section 1 is research methodology and Section 2 is subject specific. There will be 100 MCQs in each paper and the duration of the test will be three hours or 180 minutes. Also, a candidate can choose a maximum of three courses provided the timing of the two papers does not overlap. The list of subjects for which the test will be held has been given in the information bulletin.