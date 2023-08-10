Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’s Chief and Jamui MP, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to resolve the issues faced by medical students returning from conflict-ridden Ukraine, states a report by The New Indian Express.



Following the launch of Operation Ganga by the Centre to rescue students stranded due to Russia's invasion, Chirag Paswan highlighted the issues experienced by these students, urging prompt resolution, reports TNIE. As per the report, he conveyed that approximately 1,050 medical students from Bihar and other regions, who were brought back amidst the war through Operation Ganga, are now grappling with substantial difficulties. They are seeking assistance to continue their studies and overcome mental distress arising from the ongoing conflict. With the upcoming academic session in September, Chirag emphasised that these students require support to secure their careers.



According to TNIE, in his letter to the Prime Minister, he pointed out. "You got them out of the middle of the war but now they need your help to save their career. All the students (Batch September-2021 and Batch February-2022) are waiting daily for the war to stop.”



The Jamui MP recounted the students' plea for a one-time transfer to other foreign medical institutions to resolve their predicaments. As returning to Ukraine amid the war is unfeasible, and online medical studies are unsustainable, the students seek a transfer to alternative institutions.



Chirag said that a delegation of students who had returned from Ukraine had met him personally and informed that even during the Crimea-Russia war in 2014, Indian students were granted transfer facilities so that they could study in other countries. They implored the Centre to take definitive action by the end of August, understanding their challenges, as their new academic session begins in September.



The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader said that many students had taken loans and enrolled in Ukraine for their medical studies so that by studying there, they could bring laurels to themselves and their country in the field of medicine. He said that students could be saved from going back to Ukraine if the Centre initiated steps for providing transfer facilities to students.