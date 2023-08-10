The Education Department immediately jumped into action after noting that a teacher thrashed over 25 Class VIII students of Kharkhanagadda Government High School, Karimnagar, Telangana. The department suspended the teacher Tumula Thirupathi, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Based on the preliminary report which was submitted by the headmaster and the mandal educational officer (MEO), District Educational Officer (DEO), CHVS Janardhan Rao, arrived upon this decision. The department is also considering filing a complaint with the police against the teacher.

Headmaster BVN Swamy has been removed as well and B Babu Reddy, Senior School Assistant, has replaced him.

A few teachers felt that the untoward incident could have been avoided if there were enough number of classrooms in the government school. They informed that due to the lack of enough number of classrooms, a few students were found sitting outside the school.

As per the teachers, Tirupati was taking a class and he was being disturbed by the ruckus created by Class VIII students and he gave them a warning to maintain silence. But, the students continued to create an uproar which annoyed the teacher even more and then he proceeded to thrash the students, his colleagues informed, as per a report by The New Indian Express.