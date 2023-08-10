A first-year student from Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata passed away on Thursday, August 10, after reportedly falling from the university hostel's balcony on Wednesday night, reports ANI.

The student, identified as Swapnodeep Kundu, was immediately taken to KPC Hospital by his classmates, states the report. Unfortunately, despite receiving treatment, he passed away on Thursday morning.

According to ANI, Swapnodeep Kundu was pursuing his studies in the Bengali Department and hailed from Nadia district in the state.

"On 09.08.23 around 23.45 hrs, one 1st year student of Jadavpur University (Subject-Bengali) namely Swapnodeep Kundu ( M/18 Yrs) S/O Ramprasad Kundu of P.S- Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia somehow fell down from the balcony of 2nd floor of Jadavpur University Main Hostel ( Building No.A2) ( Jadavpur PS area). He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 am today," said the police.

The parents of the deceased are registering an FIR on the matter.

Earlier this year a twenty-year old student died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel in Rajasthan’s Kota. The student was a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, hailing from West Bengal. The deceased Ishanshu Bhattacharya was declared dead when brought to the hospital.