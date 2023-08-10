In the financial year 2022-23, the University of Delhi had 842 posts for the technical staff lying vacant. This was the highest vacancy in the country. Education ministry shared this response in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, August 9, while responding to a Parliamentarian, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Member of Parliament, Muzibulla Khan, asked the Education Ministry to state the details of the vacancies relating to technical staff in central universities, state-wise, for the year 2022-23; whether a recruitment drive has been conducted to fill up these vacancies; and if so, the details thereof?

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in the Education Ministry, Subhas Sarkar, stated that occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process.

"The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength. Central Universities (CUs) have been instructed by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) to fill the vacant posts in mission mode," Sarkar added.

Going by the figures shared by the ministry in the Rajya Sabha, five institutes have been mentioned under Delhi including:

- University of Delhi (DU)

- Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

- Sri Lal Bahadur National Sanskrit University

- Central Sanskrit University

Delhi University had a total of 842 vacant posts while Jamia Millia Islamia University had 69 vacant posts, JNU had 59, Sri LalBahadur National Sanskrit University had three and the Central Sanskrit University had seven vacant posts under technical staff, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Subhas Sarkar also said that the onus of filling up the posts lies on the central universities (CUs) which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament. However, as per the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mission recruitment portal, as many as 6,087 posts have been filled in central universities so far under special recruitment drive