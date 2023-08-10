Every year, the number of students opting for foreign countries to pursue their higher education is increasing rapidly. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Education, more than 7,70,000 Indian students opted to pursue their academics abroad in 2022, setting the highest record in the last six years.



A fair share of these students travel to other countries for medical education. With a limited number of medical seats in India and a huge number of aspirants, countries like China, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Australia, and so on, that offer medical education at a much more reasonable cost than India, are becoming a common destination for medical aspirants.



So, what else attracts students to pursue medical education in other countries and how does it differ from medical education in India? We reached out to Indian students who are currently pursuing their MBBS degree in other countries for insights into this.



Cut-throat xompetition in India

The students that we spoke to highlighted that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) cut-off has been skyrocketing each year forcing many students to give up on their dreams to pursue medical education in India.

“This competition is the major reason behind more and more students choosing to go for foreign medical institutes. Many students, in spite of being capable and smart enough, cannot get the medical seat of their choice in India unless they take one or two drop years. Then, the students wonder why they should waste so many years when they can go abroad and pursue the same course. Many students, who did not take coaching in Classes XI and XII, know that they will not be able to score well enough in just one attempt as the competition is so high,” explained Shubhi Bajpai, a first-year medical student at Bashkir State Medical University, Russia.

The students also highlighted that taking up coaching for NEET preparation has become extremely common leading to higher competition.

Most students invest up to Rs 2-3 lakh in coaching including housing, food and everything during their drop year while they can get into a college in foreign countries with that amount of money, Shubhi added.

Anushka Pant, another student from Bashkir State Medical University in Russia and a former student of Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, explained, “The reason is simple. Everyone wants to be a doctor in India and the seats are just not enough.”



Affordable education

While there is cut-throat competition for government medical seats in India, private medical seats are unaffordable for many. Private medical seats in India charge anywhere between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore as tuition fees for a duration of five and half years.

On the other hand, many countries, especially those in Asia and Eastern Europe, offer seats in reputed medical colleges for half the price. Countries like Ukraine, Russia and Georgia charge Rs 25-30 lakh as tuition fees for a six-year-long MBBS course, as per reports.

“There is a significant difference in the amount that colleges charge as tuition fees alone. Unless you are exceptionally good at academics, it is really difficult to get a good government seat in India. Now, paying crores of rupees for a six-year course is not affordable for everyone and that is why they choose to go to other countries,” explained Anushka Pant.

Anushka added that while the cost of living can add up to be quite expensive in foreign countries, it is still manageable for most who choose to move abroad.

“If you have scored 300 marks in NEET, you will need Rs 1 crore to get into a medical college and if you have scored 550 marks, you will still need Rs 1 crore for that medical college. That is why students go for the easier option — moving abroad. Here they charge Rs 4 lakh per year adding up to around Rs 25 lakh for six years.”

Quality infrastructure and faculty

Students currently studying in foreign medical institutes highlighted that these colleges offer experienced and renowned faculty and good infrastructure, often better than those available in India.

Ganga B Nair, an MBBS student from Dali University, China, expressed, “According to me, infrastructure and other facilities provided by Chinese institutes are incomparable to those back in India. China clearly gives importance to its health sector and it can be seen in their hospital facilities and medical and technological developments.”

Ganga added that all the faculty members are highly experienced and well-versed in English and thus, there is no language barrier between international students.

“In Ukraine, as well as in Russia, the quality of infrastructure that they provide is very good. It makes a huge difference, especially in a practical course like MBBS. Especially when you are getting this level of infrastructure at less than half the cost,” added Anushka Pant.

How is it different from medical education in India?

Another common question that comes up when we talk about foreign medical education is how it compares to medical education in India.

Ganga shared, “In China, I find that the curriculum is almost similar to that in India since China is our neighbouring country and Epidemiology is quite similar for both countries. The course length in China is five plus one year of internship which is six months more than that in India. There are quite a lot of Indian students in my university, currently around 90.”

Students highlighted that since the curriculum and course structure might differ from country to country, it cannot be compared to that in India. However, obtaining a licence to practise medicine in India might be challenging for these students due to differences in curriculum, students added.

Roshni Bahri, a student at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, said, “The curriculum at East Anglia is comprehensive, covering medical sciences and clinical skills, supported by knowledgeable faculty. The country also has favourable policies and a robust healthcare system, making it easier to pursue a career here and potentially transition to other countries. While it can be challenging for foreign medical graduates to obtain a licence to practise in India, the experience and skills gained abroad can make them well-suited for international career paths.”

Hear it from a foreign institute

While students believe that affordability, better infrastructure and quality education are the reasons compelling them to pursue medical education abroad, foreign universities believe that Indian students move to these countries for better career prospects and opportunities for personal growth.

Dr Susan Madden, Associate Professor in Medical Education, Norwich Medical School, England, explained, “In my interactions with Indian students, I have discovered that many have a strong desire to pursue education abroad due to various factors. One common mindset among Indian students is the belief that studying abroad can offer them better career prospects and opportunities for personal growth. They often view international education as a pathway to acquiring global perspectives, gaining exposure to diverse cultures and building a strong professional network.”

Additionally, few Indian students feel that the education system in their home country may have certain limitations or lack specific specialisations, prompting them to seek educational opportunities abroad, Dr Madden added.

She also added that career opportunities for foreign medical graduates are usually promising in the country they have pursued their education as well as in India.