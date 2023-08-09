More than 10 lakh job-seekers, including Masters' of Business Administration (MBAs), engineers and PhD holders, have applied for 4,600 posts of Talathi recruitment in Maharashtra, a senior official from the land records department said today, August 9. A Talathi is a revenue department official whose job is to maintain village accounts relating to the demand and collection of land revenue, record of rights and other village forms prescribed by the government and inspect crops and boundary marks and prepare agricultural statistics, as stated in a report by PTI.



Talathis are Class C employees who receive monthly salaries in the pay scale of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. Coordinator of state examinations and additional director of land records Anand Rayate said that 10.53 lakh applications have been received for 4,600 vacancies for Talathis. "The exam will take place at various centres in the districts across the state between August 17 and September 14 in three shifts daily," he said.



Though any graduate can apply for the job, Rayate said, applications have been received from candidates with qualifications like MBA, PhD, BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), and engineering. As per the government notification, the exam will be conducted in three two-hour slots a day — 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.