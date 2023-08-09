Razzle Dazzle 9.0, a design collection fashion show of the Department of Fashion, Design and Arts was held at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Bay Range Campus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu today, August 9, Wednesday.

The event aimed at displaying the creativity and innovative designs of BSc Fashion Design and BDes Fashion and Apparel Design students of the graduating batch. The designs intricate the theme of Spotted, Marbella, Galm from Gramam, Yatra, to Rue (street style), Luna, Prosty Blue Glamour, Cirpam, Garmine arabesque, Girl power, Tincture of Kashmir.

Akshara Reddy, an international beauty pageant winner and Big Boss Tamil Season 5 contestant was the chief guest for the event. Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor, HITS; Dr RW Alexandar Jesudasan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, HITS; Dr Muthukumar Subramanian, Registrar, HITS and other deans and heads of the institution attended this spectacular event along with the students.

The event witnessed an array of professional models confidently strutting the designer wears of the budding fashion designers. Jules Verghese, curated and choreographed the show along with other staff members of the department trained and prepared the students for this extravagant show.

Based on various judging criteria, the winner and runners-up were selected by the chief guest. Vedha Varsha received the Best Designer Award and bagged Rs 50,000/- cash prize, the second-best designer Rasmikaa was awarded Rs 25,000/- cash prize and the second runner-up Savitha received Rs 25,000/- cash prize that was announced by Ashok Verghese, Pro-Chancellor, HITS.

Under the BSc Fashion Design Programme, Hannah Josephine received the Best Designer and Prasanth received the Second-Best Designer award, and Prema was awarded the second runner-up among all the designs that were presented. The cash prize and the memento were handed over by Akshara Reddy and Ashok Verghese along with the institution's officials.