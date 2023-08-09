A local student wins a case in Telangana High Court regarding a medical seat. The Telangana High Court directed the state government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to grant a seat to Prashansa Rathod in the MBBS/BDS course during the first round of counselling, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

With regards to the case, the court's directive treated her as a local candidate based on her rank obtained in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). However, any admission granted to the petitioner is provisional and subject to the outcome of the ongoing writ petition, the court added.

Further, the court emphasised that such provisional admissions should not confer any inherent rights upon the petitioner.



The student, Prashansa Rathod, hailing from Hyderabad, filed a writ petition challenging GO (government order) 114, which stipulates local reservations. The petitioner seeks a declaration that the GO is unconstitutional and violates Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

She further requests to be recognised as a local candidate for all admission purposes in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2023-24 under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Telangana State.



During the court proceedings, the petitioner's counsel informed the bench that Prashansa Rathod completed her studies from Classes I to X in Hyderabad. Subsequently, due to her father's occupation as an IPS Officer, she was relocated to Chennai for intermediate studies and appeared for the NEET exam, where she achieved an impressive rank.

Despite her substantial connections to Hyderabad, the authorities did not consider her as a local candidate since she did not complete the last seven years of her education in the state. After hearing arguments from both the petitioner's and respondent's counsels, the court directed the authorities concerned to treat Prashansa Rathod as a local candidate and provisionally admit her to the MBBS/BDS courses based on her NEET rank, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.