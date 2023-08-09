In another distressing news, a student from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad died by suicide due to mental stress. The deceased identified as Mamita Nair (21) who was a first-year student of MTech was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night, August 7.

As soon as her classmates spotted her through the window of her room, they immediately alerted the hostel warden and informed the Sangareddy Rural Police through the IIT Hyderabad Security Wing. Mamita hailed from Dumrai village of Sonapur district of Odisha and joined IIT Hyderabad last month, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the clues team collected the necessary evidence for investigation and the police shifted the girl’s body to Sangareddy Government Hospital for postmortem. The body was later handed over to her relatives.



Giving more details, Sangareddy Circle Inspector Sudhir Kumar said that two suicide notes were found in the student’s room, one was in Odia and the other in English. The note said that she was suffering from depression and was unable to bear the pressure which forced her to take this extreme step. She also asked that her body not be shown to her relatives and the media, the inspector added.

To recall, this is the second suicide at IIT Hyderabad in less than a month. A BTech student Karthik died by suicide by drowning in the sea at Vizag as he was depressed over his backlogs recently



Circle Inspector Sudhir Kumar said a detailed investigation will be conducted over the girl’s suicide. Meanwhile, a case has been registered, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.