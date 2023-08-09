A 17-year-old student died by suicide in his hostel room at RGUKT University in Nirmal district, Telangana. The deceased has been identified as Jadhav Bablu, a PUC (pre-university course) first-year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara also known as the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara.



As per a report by The New Indian Express, the deceased was with his friends till the afternoon then the students proceeded to their classes. After this, he was alone in the room and died by suicide by hanging himself.

Later, the students who came to the hostel room noticed him and informed the administration. Following this, the administration informed the police. The Basara police visited the spot and the body was shifted to Nirmal Hospital for postmortem. The deceased student's parents, natives of Narayankhed of Sangareddy district were informed about the tragic news.

The RGUKT administration recently completed the first-year admissions and offered counselling classes for three days. Reacting to the incident, Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana said that personal reasons led the student to take such an extreme step.

Additionally, it is learnt that his father Jadhav Santosh is a daily wage labourer.

To recall, in June 2023, two students died by suicide. Bura Likitha (PUC first-year student) and V Deepika died by suicide at the RGUKT Basara campus.

In order to avoid protests, huge police security has been deployed in front of the IIIT engineering college campus and Nirmal Hospital.



Congress protests

During their visit to the hospital, Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the hospital and police obstructed them. Congress in-charge K Srihari Rao participated in the protest and said that negligence of the management and government is resulting in student suicides. The student union leaders staged a protest in front of the campus and hospital, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.