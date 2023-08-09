The Monsoon Parliament Session 2023 has given its nod to the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023. Following this, the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), will be officially getting the new title of Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai).

As per the press release, "The bill will make NITIE join the illustrious family of globally renowned IIMs. India’s proposed 21st Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is offering management pedagogy of global stature since its inception in 1963."

Additionally, this announcement comes at the time when the institute is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year. "With its rare distinction of encompassing the benefits of both an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and now an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai is set to be a formidable hub of academics and entrepreneurship that will fuel the nation’s young minds with bold ambitions," the statement added.

Announcing this, the Chairman of Society and Board of Governors, NITIE and Chairman & Founder, Allcargo Group, Shashi Kiran Shetty, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said, "Getting IIM recognition is a moment of immense pride for NITIE and Mumbai. NITIE has a reputation of excellence in imparting quality education in the fields of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences."

"Inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act, 2017 will further encourage us to continue our journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow. I would like to congratulate all stakeholders and well-wishers of NITIE for their faith and continued support. The acknowledgement will further strengthen our resolve to set up new benchmarks of learning excellence," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of NITIE Professor Manoj Tiwari said, “The inclusion of NITIE in IIM Act, 2017 is the result of years of hard work, commitment and collaborative efforts of our facility, administration officials, management members, staff, alumni and students."

Further, he said, "The acknowledgement underlines our sustained endeavours to achieve academic excellence in the domains of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences, supply chain. It will inspire us to further elevate our academic offerings with deep industry insights and experience.”

NITIE is ranked seventh in the Management Category by National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.