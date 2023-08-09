The concerns surrounding the tripartite agreement at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) Rohtak, Haryana have been effectively addressed. Pankaj Bhittu, a student at the institution, informed new students about the previously undisclosed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government of Haryana and IDBI Bank through a tweet posted on August 8.

He wrote, “Most of the concerns related to the Tripartite agreement have been clarified as the MoU signed between IDBI Bank & Haryana govt. Has been shared with students & parents. It’s as per the new Bond Policy. We appeal 2023 batch students to freely go ahead with the admission process.”

According to Pankaj, as per the new bond policy, students, bank, and the institution are involved in a tripartite agreement, however, the major apprehension around the agreement was that it did not have enough required details. The absence of the MoU from official platforms, such as the counselling websites and medical council websites, raised questions. Bhittu compared this to "signing a blank paper".

The frustration of students and parents grew, prompting them to approach the university's Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Anita Saxena. When EdexLive reached out to him, Bhittu recounted, "Parents and students met the VC...to discuss the issues." However, Saxena allegedly indicated that she lacked the authority to make changes but assured the concerned parties that she would elevate their concerns to higher authorities.

In a constructive effort to find a resolution, a subsequent meeting was allegedly held on August 8, attended by officials from IDBI and the Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), Haryana. This meeting proved pivotal, as the officials presented the MoU, which provided much-needed clarity on the concerns raised by the students. Bhittu claimed, "Authorities agreed that the problem arose because the MoU was not available for students to see."

Central to the students' concerns was the potential alteration of the bond policy. The students asserted that they should be involved in decision-making processes that affect their future. Bhittu conveyed, "In the future, they have been requested to involve the students in such decision-making and that it should not be hidden from them."