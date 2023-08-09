In a bid to encourage Indian students to study in France, the French government will offer a five-year Schengen visa to Indian students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"France believes that when an Indian student spends even just a semester in France, it creates a connection that ought to be fostered and cherished. That is why, Indian students who hold a master's degree or above and have spent at least a semester studying in France are eligible for a five-year short-stay Schengen visa,'' says Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

President Emmanuel Macron, during PM Modi's visit to Paris, had announced that France was looking at receiving 30,000 students from India by 2030.

"This ambitious target signifies France's conviction that welcoming more Indian students fosters academic excellence, cultural understanding and long-lasting friendship between our two nations,'' Ambassador Lenain added.

"Our teams are working double time to implement the decisions taken by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in Paris to benefit students. France has always been an inclusive and diverse country, eager to share our rich cultural heritage and world-class education opportunities with Indian students. My message for Indian students: France will always be your friend, and we will do everything possible to ensure you have an amazing academic and life experience in our country,'' Ambassador Lenain added.

Higher education in France is highly subsidised by the government, as France offers more competitive tuition fees and living costs, making it a viable option for Indian students. For non-French speakers, France offers over 1600 programmes in English providing access to quality education for all.

Each year France offers scholarships of over Rs 15 crore for Indian students. These scholarships cover various disciplines, allowing students to pursue their desired academic fields without financial constraints. Meanwhile, under a 2018 academic pact, India and France mutually recognise their degrees — a collaboration set to expand with the inclusion of additional professional designations.

"With 570 French companies employing more than 4,00,000 staff in India, graduates with French qualifications gain access to a wide spectrum of career prospects, and the chance to work with globally renowned organisations,'' Ambassador Lenain added.