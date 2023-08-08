A 19-year-old girl from Bagayam, Vellore submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday, August 7 alleging that she faced difficulties in seeking admissions after a private nursing college gave her a transfer certificate (TC) with 'not satisfactory' conduct as a remark. Further, she said that although she dropped out of college after her first year, the authorities are demanding the entire fees for the four-year nursing course from her, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, during the grievance day meeting at Vellore Collectorate on Monday, the girl, Aishwarya, stated in the petition that she joined A Dr Vimal College of Nursing in 2021, but she faced several issues in the first year, which included delay in completing the syllabus and lack of practical training sessions at hospitals, among others. She decided to discontinue her studies at the college and asked for a TC in April this year after finishing the second semester.

However, she alleged that the college refused to issue the certificate unless she returned the SC scholarship that she received during the first two years. When she returned the scholarship money for the first year and told them that she would return the money for the second year if it was credited, she received her TC.

Nevertheless, she found that they had marked her conduct as 'not satisfactory', due to which, she is facing issues in getting admission to other colleges. When TNIE contacted the principal of the college, Beula Priyadarshini, she dismissed the allegations.

Reacting to this, she said, "The decision to mark the student's conduct as not satisfactory was justified based on her behaviour. If the student wishes to have her conduct status rectified, she must meet the college's director," she added. However, she added that the director and other officials will only be available after August 13, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.