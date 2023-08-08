Following the rape of a ten-year-old girl at a private school in Bengaluru by the school’s principal, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has asked the education department to shut down the school. On August 4, the 65-year-old administrative director and principal of a private school in Kachamaranahalli, Varthur, was arrested on charges of raping one of his students, a ten-year-old girl who was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Following the incident, members of the KSCPCR, including Chairman K Naganna Gowda, visited the school as well as the house of the victim. Due to the nature of the incident as well as the accused occupying a high position at the school, concerns were raised that this was not the first such incident and several students may have been abused in a similar fashion, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This assumption was made because the accused had lured the victim to his house which is part of the school campus. Due to this, following the KSCPCR visit, the chairman made a recommendation to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to shut down the school. Speaking on this, the chairman said, “Investigations are still ongoing and we have already visited the school and made our report. Compensation has been given to the victim’s family as well. It has been recommended to the education department to shut down the school."

Currently, around 150 students are enrolled at the school in Classes I to X. To ensure that their education is not disrupted, the chairman said a meeting will be held with the parents on Monday to ensure that arrangements are made to transfer the students to other schools, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.