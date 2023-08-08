Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that over 6,500 comments were received during the process of consultation for the National Exit Test (NExT) regulations which were framed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and notified on June 27, stated a report by PTI.

These draft regulations were discussed and then approved in a meeting with universities and state medical councils, the health minister informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The regulations were prepared after taking into consideration the large number (nearly 6,500) comments received during the consultation process," Mandaviya said.

Several apprehensions were raised by students which were taken into consideration and hence, NExT was deferred vide a public notice dated July 13, the minister said.

Comprehensive, computer-based examination with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) — NExT will be looking at higher domains of knowledge aligned to competencies that one can expect from a medical graduate practicing the modern system of medicine.

It is the basis of certifying the eligibility of the medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore, serves as a licentiate examination, he said.

The NExT exam will also serve as the basis to determine the eligibility and ranking of those who want to pursue their postgraduate medical education and therefore, serve as an entrance examination for admission in PG, including for admission of foreign medical graduates, he added.