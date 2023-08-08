Tamil Nadu Government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme launched with the objective of providing skill training to youth and helping them get jobs has registered a big-ticket success in the first year by providing training to over 13 lakh students and ensuring jobs for a large number of them. During the celebrations to mark the success of the first year of the scheme, the state government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with 11 renowned companies in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayaidhi Stalin.

The MoUs were signed with these firms:

Tata Power Solar

Tata Electronics

Ernst and Young

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Wheels India

Pinnacle Infotech

KGISL

Technosmile

Teamlease

Infonet Comm

Wadhwani Foundation

Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction



The MoUs were signed for providing skill development training and providing employment opportunities to the youth after they complete skill development training. Additionally, on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to polytechnics and industrial training institutes.

He also launched the web portal niralthiruvizha. naanmudhalvan.in and handed over appointment orders from various frontline firms to college students who have completed the skill development programmes under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. Additionally, new Bachelor of the Vocation Degree courses on footwear manufacturing technology, readymade garments manufacturing, and freight movement management were introduced to encourage entrepreneurs.

Rewards and employment

On the occasion, 10 students who cleared the Civil Services Mains examination received cheques of Rs 25,000 each as government assistance. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, job melas were conducted and 5,844 engineering graduates and 20,082 students of arts and sciences colleges received employment within a year. "The scheme has been implemented in 861 colleges and 99,230 students from these colleges got skill development training and of them, 83,223 students got jobs," he said.



Further, he added that skill development training has been provided to students of 445 engineering colleges. "As many as 85,053 students received skill development training and of them, 65,034 students were placed in renowned companies. Initially, the target was fixed to provide skill development training to 10 lakh students per year. But in the first year, 13 lakh students received high-quality training. This is the biggest achievement of this scheme," he said.



Giving more details, he said through the Naan Mudhalvan website, so far 25 lakh students have benefitted, and the website was been viewed more than four crore times. "Through the Kalloori Kanavu scheme, 75,000 students have benefitted. As many as 2.5 lakh students have benefitted so far from the Uyarvukku Padi scheme, launched to encourage students to pursue higher education," he pointed out.



More Civil Service aspirants clearing the exam from Tamil Nadu

Expressing serious concerns over the dwindling number of IAS and IPS aspirants being selected from Tamil Nadu, the CM said, "This can be corrected. To set this right, a separate unit for providing training to the aspirants of Civil Services has been created as part of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Since the economic situation should not be a problem for these aspirants, the government would give Rs 7,500 per month for 1,000 aspirants who prepare for preliminary examinations, and for those who clear the Mains examination, Rs 25,000 would be given," he said.



Adding more on training being provided, he said that in all districts, the government is providing training to over 5,000 students for taking the examinations conducted by banks, railways, central services recruitment board and so on. "The objective of this government is to establish social justice and hence, aspirants from all sections of the society should take all these examinations and the government is ready to provide all assistance. I request the youth to utilise these opportunities," he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.