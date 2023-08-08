India has been increasing its expenditure on education in recent years, but it is still far below the target of 6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In 2023, the government allocated ₹1,12,899.47 crore (US$14.5 billion) for education, which is an increase of 7.4 per cent from the previous year. However, the share of education in GDP remains stagnant at 2.9 per cent.

The majority of the education budget is spent on elementary education. The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a government initiative to universalise elementary education, is the largest education programme in the world. The SSA has helped to increase enrollment in schools, but there are still millions of children who are out of school.

The government is also spending on higher education. The University Grants Commission (UGC) is the main agency responsible for funding higher education in India. The UGC has been increasing the number of scholarships and fellowships for students, but there is still a shortage of seats in colleges and universities.

The government needs to do more to increase the investment in education. This is essential for improving the quality of education and for creating a skilled workforce that can drive economic growth.

Despite these challenges, there are many reasons to be optimistic about India's education future. The government is committed to increasing its investment in education. The private sector is also playing a larger role in education. And there is a growing demand for education from the Indian public.