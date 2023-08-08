The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination held in June 2023. Those students who have appeared for the exam can now check their results via the official website.

Here are steps to check the results are here:



1. Visit the official website http://www.icai.nic. in/



2. Login with the required details: Registration number and roll number



3. Click on submit



4. Check the results



5. Download for future reference

To recall, the June 2023 edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination was conducted on June 24, June 26, June 28 and June 30. The CA Foundation Exam was held in 500 centres.

This June's exam witnessed the participation of 1,03,517 candidates and out of them, 25,860 passed the exam, as stated in a release by the institute. Further, it added that the pass percentage is 24.98 per cent.

As many as 55,573 male candidates appeared for the exam while the number of female candidates was 47,944. Moreover, 25.99 is the pass percentage of males while the females' pass percentage is 23.80.

To recall, ICAI held a webinar Professional Opportunities for CAs in Competition Law on August 3. It was organised by a Committee on Commercial Laws, Economic Advisory & NPO Cooperative of ICAI.