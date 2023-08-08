In a tragic incident, a BTech first-year student died by suicide after losing money in a PUBG game in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on Sunday evening, August 6. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Patil (20) resident of the Devinagar locality of Kalaburagi, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On August 7, speaking to the media, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R Chetan said that Praveen Patil who was pursuing an Artificial Intelligence (AR) and Machine Learning (ML) course from a private Engineering college died by suicide by hanging himself in his house on Sunday, when there was nobody at home.

Following this, the parents of the deceased lodged a complaint at Raghavendra Nagar Police station. When they checked the mobile of the deceased, they came to know that their son was in the habit of playing PUBG on the mobile, the parents said. Perhaps he might have died by suicide due to suffering loss of money in the game, the parents stated in the complaint, said the commissioner.

Police are investigating the case, he added.

Recently, in another incident, an 18-year-old engineering student named Lanka Ramesh took his own life by consuming weedicide at his residence in Rukmapur village of Choppadandi Mandal in Karimnagar, Telangana. He passed away on August 2 night while undergoing treatment, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. If you need help, please contact Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation. com and TISS iCall- 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm).