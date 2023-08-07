A 20-year-old medical student died after falling into the Sahastradhara, a natural spring on the outskirts of Dehradun in Uttarakhand while she was taking a selfie, the police informed on Monday, August 7.

Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, went to Sahastradhara with a friend on Sunday, August 6, reported PTI.

After bathing in the water, Jain climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring, Rajpur SHO Jitendra Chauhan said. Swati was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain.

The police informed that the State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Jain out around two kilometres from where she had slipped, he added.

Jain, who was unconscious, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, PTI added.

Her body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem on Monday, Chauhan said.

It has been identified that her parents live in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the officer added.

