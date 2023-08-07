Following the increasing number of student suicides in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), the University Grant Commission (UGC) will be revising its regulations concerning SC/ST and other minority communities. The commission has set up a panel to suggest remedial measures to ensure a safe and non-discriminatory environment for these students, PTI reported.

The panel will revisit the existing regulations for the safety of students from minority committees and suggest necessary revisions for colleges and universities.

Last month, the Supreme Court (SC) called the deaths of students from marginalised communities in HEIs a "sensitive matter" that requires "out of the box thinking".

Existing regulations

In 2012, the UGC had introduced the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutes) Regulations, 2012 which covered several forms of discrimination, provided for liaison officers to check reservation fulfilment and gave mandates for strict grievance redressal cells to address concerns of discrimination. The regulations asked all higher educational institutions not to discriminate against any student belonging to SC and ST communities in matters of admission, PTI added.

The institutions were also required to prohibit, prevent and punish persons and authorities in institutions who harass or victimise any student on the basis of caste, creed, religion, language, ethnicity, gender or disability.

Now, the UGC has also made it mandatory to appoint representatives from SC/ST/OBC and women either as chairperson or members of students grievance redressal committees.

Recent suicide cases

The cases of suicides by students from the SC and ST communities have been raising an alarm concerning discrimination against the communities being prevalent at the HEI campuses.

The Supreme Court raised concern about SC and ST student suicides while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, both Dalit students who died by suicide in the face of alleged discrimination at the Hyderabad Central University and TN Topiwala Medical College in Mumbai respectively.

In another similar incident, a first-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Darshan Solanki died by suicide allegedly due to caste discrimination. Recently, IIT Bombay also came out with a set of anti-discrimination guidelines for students, urging them to refrain from asking each other about their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) ranks, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores, or any information that may reveal their caste or other related aspects