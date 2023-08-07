On Sunday, August 6, a 23-year-old student of law ended his life in Annapurneshwari Nagar police station limits, Bengaluru, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Identified as Arya Kumar Nadda, the law student hailed from Himachal Pradesh. He was staying at a paying guest accommodation in the ‘D’ Group Layout near Srigandhakavalu. Nadda was pursuing his third-year LLB from a private college located in Nagarabavi.

Police officials informed that Nadda had put an end to his life by hanging himself in his room and his friends had gone out on that day. He was suffering from acute migraine, was depressed hence, it is suspected that these conditions pushed him to take the extreme step and end his own life.

“He has not left any death note and his parents have been informed about the incident. Once they arrive in the city, an autopsy will be conducted,” police added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. If you need help, please contact Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com and TISS iCall- 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm).