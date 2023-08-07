After a week of massive protest at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, against the suicide of 27-year-old pregnant PG resident doctor Dr Bala Saraswathi, the protestors' demands has been fulfilled.

As per a notice by Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Department dated Saturday, August 5, Dr Aruna Kumar, former Head of the Department (HoD), Gynecology and Obstetrics, GMC Bhopal was transferred to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on an administrative position.

The decision seems to have come after a week-long protest by the resident doctors at GMC Bhopal. On Saturday, August 5, medical services in Madhya Pradesh were affected when resident doctors across the state joined in on the strike boycotting all medical duties including emergency services.

The protestors have been demanding the immediate resignation of Dr Aruna Kumar alleging that she had a role to play in the young doctor's suicide. She allegedly harassed Dr Saraswathi, did not sign her attendance or thesis nor permitted Dr Saraswathi to take maternity leave.

Earlier, on August 2, GMC Bhopal had replaced the HoD for the Gynecology department, handing over the responsibility to Assistant Professor Dr Bharti Parihar in the aftermath of massive protests, but the protestors had insisted on the complete removal of Dr Aruna from the college.

