Over 13,000 vacancies in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) have been filled in 10 months under the mission recruitment drive, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The information was shared in a written response in Lok Sabha on Monday, August 7, PTI reported.

"The Ministry of Education has directed all the CHEIs to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode, including a special drive for reserved category posts. As on August 3, a total of 13,371 vacancies have been filled up in the CHEIs under the Mission Recruitment drive, in a period of ten months only," he said.

The minister added that the vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced student strength.

The minister did not mention the number of remaining vacant positions.

The ministry informed Lok Sabha in February that over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in central HEIs.

Moreover, in March 2023, the Ministry of Education data in Rajya Sabha shows that the University of Delhi has 792 teaching positions lying vacant, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has 819 and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Tiruchirappalli has 51. The data also showed that in addition to the vacant teaching staff posts, the University of Delhi has 2,391 non-teaching posts vacant, among the sanctioned 3,280; while IIT-Kharagpur has 559 of 1,430 vacant.