The students aspiring to take admission for post-graduate programmes such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master in Technology (MTech) and Master of Engineering (ME) this academic year and are preparing to appear the PGCET entrance test are in a shock as the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced to conduct this entrance test two months early, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

In its notification dated August 4, 2023, KEA has announced that the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for eligible candidates to take admission for various PG courses in Karnataka will be held on September 9 and 10. KEA conducted this test in the month of November in 2022 and 2021. Thus, the students preparing to appear for this test are worried as they have very little time to prepare for it.

Very little time

The students who aspire to appear for this test have started preparations for this test by attending tuition and special classes in colleges for a few days. When their preparations were still in the primary stage, the KEA gave a 'shock' by announcing to conduct the test in a very short time.

Moreover, the students from BBA and BCA and other branches will be undergoing the viva and project report presentations in the first week of September. The universities tentatively said the examination of the sixth semester of undergraduate programmes will be held in the month of September.

Thus, all the students who want to appear for the PGCET examination are in confusion whether to prepare for their project reports, final year examination or the entrance test. Shockingly, the colleges and those academies which conduct tuition were also not aware that the test will be held so early this time. Thus, it is being urged from all corners of the state, that the PGCET test should be postponed for two months.

Students share worries

Smita Patil, sixth semester BCom student from Gogte College of Commerce said, "Since the PGCET was held late in November in previous years, I thought that this year too it will be held in November. I joined the tuition last week to prepare for PGCET. But, I am shocked as only a month left for the test and I have just started the preparations."

Vrushali Sutar, another final year degree student from Belagavi said, "Nobody was aware that the PGCET will be held in the month of September this year. The tuition also began a few days back. As the final year examinations are also in September month, it is highly difficult to focus on all the examinations. The KEA should reschedule the PGCET in November," she urged.