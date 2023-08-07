While speaking at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras on Sunday, August 6, President Droupadi Murmu said that educated women can make greater contributions to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and make a positive impact on society.

About 1.85 lakh students are currently studying in the university and its affiliated colleges and out of them, more than 50 per cent are girls, PTI reported.

"The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality. We are investing in the progress of our nation by investing in the education of girls,” the president spoke.

Congratulating the graduating students, Murmu said the region has been a cradle of civilisation and culture.

"Tirukkural has guided all of us for centuries. The great bhakti tradition of poetry originated in Tamil Nadu and it was taken to the north of the nation by the wandering saints. The temple architecture of Tamil Nadu and the statues and sculptures are a tribute to human excellence,” she noted.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also spoke at the event about formulating a unique state education policy for Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu is a front-runner in education and attributed the success to the seeds sown to nurture learning about a century ago during the Justice Party-led regime, PTI added.

Of the top 100 educational institutions in the country, 18 are in Tamil Nadu, which excels in higher education, he said.