The applications for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 will open on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and the students can apply online through the official website https://jam.iitm.ac.in .

JAM 2024 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) for seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics in over 100 cities across India, a press release by IIT Madras stated.

The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 and the registration will close in the month of October 2023.

Eligibility

Candidates who have completed an undergraduate (UG) degree or are currently studying in the final year of undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for JAM 2024 examination. There is no age restriction in the JAM 2024 examination.

Foreign nationals with Indian degrees are also eligible to apply, subject to the policy of the admitting institute, the press statement added.

For more details, candidates can log in to the official JAM website.

Candidates can take admission into about 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) through this examination. Admission will be for master's and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25.