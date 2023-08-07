A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, Monday, August 7, reported PTI.



The officials have informed that all patients in the room were evacuated safely.



The incident was reported late Monday morning on August 7.



Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing out of the windows, added PTI. However, the hospital sources have informed that no casualties have been reported at the incident and the fire has been brought under control.



The fire department said that information regarding the fire was received at around 11.54 in the morning, following which, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.



The sources added that the fire was in the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD at AIIMS Delhi. Director of the institute, Dr M Srinivas, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.



Following the incident, the emergency ward at AIIMS Delhi was closed until further orders. Patients coming to the hospital for emergency care are being asked to go to Safdarjung Hospital, reports stated.



Moreover, the cause of the fire has not been determined yet and further details are awaited.