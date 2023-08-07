Many government school students in districts across the state are forced to walk barefoot and use old torn bags as the school education department is yet to provide them the free bags and slippers which are provided every year. Besides, many schools are allowing students to come in regular clothes as only one set of uniforms has been distributed, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The school education department, through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, distributes educational kits including textbooks, notebooks, laptops, sanitary napkins, bicycles, uniforms, school bags, crayons, school bags, colour pencils, footwear and woollen sweaters. Four sets of school uniforms are also provided through the social welfare department.

What happened last year?

“Last year, even the distribution of textbooks and notebooks were provided several months later, but the department made sure that they are distributed at the time of school reopening this year. However, the delay in distribution of other items still continues. Providing uniforms, bags and chappals, which are essential items, along with the textbooks will help students who can’t afford them,” said a member of Tamil Nadu Headmasters Association while speaking to The New Indian Express and added that several schools in Namakkal are yet to receive them.

Meanwhile, a headmaster of a government-aided school in Dindigul said that students have only received one set of uniforms. “We are yet to receive chappals and bags. Because students have been given only one set of uniforms, we have permitted them to wear colour dresses as it is difficult for them to wear the same dress again and again,” he said. If the items are delayed by two to three months, many of the students pester their parents to buy it for them. This defeats the whole purpose of the scheme, he added.

The situation is no different in hilly areas. “Last year, several items were distributed at the fag end of the academic year rendering them unusable. We have also been stressing on the government to provide free uniforms to students in classes 9 to 12, at least in hilly areas. The government should streamline the distribution and consider our request,” said S Natraj of Sudar, an NGO that works with tribal kids in Erode.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation denied any delay in the distribution and added that they dispatched all the essential items. “There might be some delay if the bags or slippers have been returned to the manufacturer due to lack of quality,” he added.