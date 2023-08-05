A recent ruling by a Division Bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to allow petitioners to exercise web options for admissions into MBBS/BDS medical seats across all medical colleges in Telangana. This directive applies to the 15% non-local/local quota, and any admissions granted are provisional and contingent upon the final outcome of the ongoing writ petitions. The court emphasised that such admissions should not establish any inherent rights, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The basis for these writ petitions stems from the challenge against the validity of Government Order (GO) 72, released on July 3. The GO allocates 100% MBBS/BDS seats under the 'competent authority quota' in medical colleges established after June 2, 2014, exclusively to students from Telangana, thereby, excluding students from Andhra Pradesh.



The hearing was conducted by the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar. The main petitioner, Gangineni Sai Bhavana, from Prakasam District in Andhra Pradesh, along with another petitioner, asserted that the GO displayed significant arbitrariness and irregularity, and was in contravention of various provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, particularly Section 95.



Further, in their argument, the petitioners highlighted that the order encroached upon the principles enshrined in Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. The reservation policy was seen as discriminatory, raising concerns about fairness and equal opportunity, the petitioner added.

Meanwhile, the unilateral and exclusive decision made by the Telangana government was viewed as a departure from the principles of fairness, equality and merit. It was perceived as depriving students like the petitioners of an equitable chance to pursue their desired profession, which should ideally be based on their academic performance and diligent efforts.