With the new academic session of Plus II first year (Class XI) beginning from August 1, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked all Higher Secondary Schools to make freshers aware of the menace of ragging and share contact numbers of anti-ragging cells with every one of them.

Further, the Directorate has asked the school principals to make students aware of every form of ragging on the campus and take strict action against those committing such acts. It has also asked school authorities to create awareness among students about the State Career Portal having details of more than 550 career options to enable them to plan for their future from the beginning, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the freshers have been asked to attend classes wearing proper uniforms from August 14. They will also be provided temporary ID cards till permanent ID cards are issued. On the other hand, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSDA) has asked all government-aided schools, from primary to secondary level, as well as block and district education officers to ensure parent-teacher meetings and school management committee meetings on August 12. This will be the second such meeting to ensure qualitative improvement in education in the schools.