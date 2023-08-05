Jawaharlal Nehru University has taken to Twitter to clear the air about the CHS Library building relocation. A board for the Special Centre for Tamil Studies was put up outside the CHS library and on July 31, the university posted pictures of the centre at 11.45 pm. On August 2, the students of the CHS department in JNU witnessed books being moved out of the library.

This led to the students protesting at the university’s Centre of Historical Studies (CHS) library to resist its alleged closure. Several student groups like the JNU Students' Union, All India Students' Association (AISA) have joined in the protest.

The statement called the allegations of closing CHS Library to accommodate the newly created Special Centre for Tamil Studies "misinformation"

Taking to Twitter, the university said, "All the concerned members/students of the university are hereby informed that as part of an internal arrangement, the university has planned to relocate the existing CHS Library to the adjoining building. Relocation has been always taking place in JNU. Moreover, this has been passed by the EC unanimously."

Further, it added, "The proposed arrangement would not only facilitate the activities of one of the important Indian Languages but also ensure prudent use of space on the campus without affecting the academic activities of CHS or any other Centre. The concerned faculty and students are requested to cooperate in this regard."

