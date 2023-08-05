An intermediate student died under suspicious circumstances at a school in Kukatpally on August 4, Friday afternoon. Further, doctors declared that she was brought dead. The tragic incident was reported to Kukatpally police and the victim was identified as Nagapatla Manasa, 17, an intermediate student from Sri Chaitanya College, Kukatpally, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the report said, the deceased collapsed during class hours. Following this, her friends and classmates informed the college management. They immediately moved her to the hospital but she was brought dead, informed the doctors.

As per a report by Telangana Today, the victim complained of drowsiness and collapsed in the college on Tuesday afternoon. Kukatpally police registered a case under 174 CrPC and the case is being probed from all possible angles, especially to see if she was suffering from any heart condition.



Other incidents

To recall, in May 2023, other suspicious deaths were reported and the reason was suspected to be heart attack. Two teenagers breathed their last due to a suspected heart attack. A 15-year-old lost his life due to a heart attack in Greater Noida while playing at school and a 16-year-old boy died of suspected cardiac arrest in Telangana, as stated by reports online.