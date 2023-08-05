GATE 2024 is here. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will mostly start registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on August 24, 2023. The institute has launched the exam website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – and as per the information displayed, the exam will begin on February 3. The detailed schedule of the exam is also available, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Giving more details, IISc said, "In 2024, a new paper will be introduced in GATE – Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)."

Additionally, giving general details about the exams, the report stated that the exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 in two shifts. While the morning shift is scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the other shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



The GATE exam tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities.

Also, here's a list of a few Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) which use GATE score in their recruitment processes:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Coal India Limited (CIL)

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL)

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Engineers India Limited (EIL)

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

NLC India Limited (NLCIL)

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL)

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)