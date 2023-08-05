While delivering the Foundation Day lecture at the 35th Foundation Day celebrations of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty, Director, Technology and Academic Initiative, Pune, opined, "Each and every problem has more than one visible and invisible solution. We have to believe that there is always a better way left behind us." Prof Mohanty was also the chief guest for the programme which was held on Friday, August 4.

Prof Mohanty cited many examples and affirmed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) won't be a problem if handled intelligently. Guest of honour, Regional Director of DAV Institutes, Odisha, Dr KC Satapathy, emphasised the dedicated efforts and selfless deeds of the student community.

Chairman of the school, Sarat Chandra Mishra, delivered the welcome address and Principal Dr Sujata Sahu highlighted the all-round achievements of the school.

Among others, DAV Kalinganagar's Chairman, Madan Mohan Panda; DAV Pokhariput's Chairman Dr Arun Kumar Rath; Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo; Basanta Manjari Satapathy; Suresh Chandra Mantr and principals of sister organisations were present as guests on the dais.

The result analysis tabloid Epoch was released during the occasion. Staff who have completed 25 years of continuous service were honoured.

Earlier in the morning, a Vedic havan under the guidance of Swami Sudhananda Saraswati was solemnised and a blood donation camp under the aegis of Red Cross, Odisha was organised. Coordinator Indira Bhattacharya proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the day-long events.