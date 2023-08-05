It has now been four months since funds were allocated for the construction of new buildings at Vadakkumadevi Government High School in Perambalur district; work, however, is yet to start, rue alumni and residents. Irked over the alleged delay, they urged the authorities concerned to begin the work at the earliest, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A total of 300 students are enrolled between Classes I to X at the government high school in Vadakkumadevi village in the district. The teaching faculty comprises 10 teachers, including the headmaster. Both the primary and the high school operate on the same campus. The school was upgraded to a high school in 2013.

However, as the enrollment ratio increased after the upgradation, some of the classes were conducted at the village library, stemming various problems for students and teachers alike.

As the chorus for new buildings with classroom facilities grew, the district administration, in March 2023, allocated Rs 1.40 crore to this end. However, construction is yet to start, rued parents and alumni.

Sharing their thoughts

R Ranjith, an alumni, told The New Indian Express, "The school faced problems with lack of space from the time I studied. We were happy when the school received the funds. However, there has been an undue delay in starting the construction work."

"Students are distracted during classes held at the library. No facility has been provided since the school was upgraded. Students have been studying in the primary school buildings. There is no playground facility. If a government school lacks building facilities, student enrollment may decline. Therefore, the building should be constructed quickly and the necessary facilities should be provided for the students," said A Murugan, a resident.

When contacted, an official from the Public Works Department in Perambalur said, "A tender has been issued for the construction of the school building. We will start its construction next month. The work will be completed within six months."