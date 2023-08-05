Conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh and the health officials on Friday, August 4, asked students to take all the precautions required.

At the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, about 500 students, faculty members as well as staff have caught conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye or eye flu. The NIT has now switched to online classes.

Till August 15, physical classes have been suspended and those students who are residing in college hostels have been asked not to step out, informed a spokesperson from NIT on Friday, August 4.

Archana Nanoti, Registrar, NIT Hamirpur, shared that teams from the health department of the district are paying a visit to the institute on a regular basis and the situation will be reviewed on Monday, August 7, once again.

Cases on the rise

Conjunctivitis leads to stickiness, itching, redness and even swelling of the eyelids. Recovery time is usually two weeks.

Dr Anil Verma, Medical Superintendent of Medical College, Hamirpur suggests that people wash their hands frequently and more importantly, avoid touching their eyes. Door knobs and taps should be sanitised, he suggests. He says there is no need to panic but precautions need to be taken.