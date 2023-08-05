Wassup, my future trailblazers?!

I hope you're all excited about the new options and opportunities that the National Educational Policy's (NEP) guidelines are bringing to the table.



For those of you unaware of this, I'll give you a quick peek into the major change that this policy is bringing, which is a transition from the traditional 10+2 education structure to a more flexible and comprehensive 5+3+3+4 system. This new system is designed to prioritize essential skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and other life skills in education for students at all levels.



Since this brings in a lot of options, whether you're thinking of dancing with a degree or a diploma or rocking it out with research, the NEP has got you covered! So, let's dive in and discover how you can decide what's right for you.



Back to the basics

Change is the only constant, so forget cribbing about the new change for a minute. Instead, focus on all the FUN opportunities that the NEP is opening up! Revisit the basics of understanding this new upgraded system with your own perspective. Take your aspirations on one hand and try to match them with the best alternative that's available now. Whether you want to become a scientist, an engineer, or even an astronaut... All you need to do is understand those subjects that are required for a strong foundation and plan your path ahead.



What's yo' jam?

The second most important aspect that I stress in this context is understanding yourselves. What's your jam? What makes you vibe? Or simply put, what really intrigues you? Yes, I'm referring to interests and what we feel is our superpower, while also hinting at understanding something more profound — our learning style! Some of us love being bookworms and listening to lectures, some prefer hands-on experiences, and others would love to research and work towards finding solutions for the future. So, what I'm saying is that it's just not your interest but also how you LEARN INTERESTING THINGS that matter before you decide on whether you'll take up a degree, diploma, or stick to research.



Facts! That's what you need

The word "research" reminds me of another important step. This is where I made a mess of my life during my college days. RESEARCH the path that you're considering. Yes! Knowledge is power, but research lets us harness this power, and facts are the FUEL!



So, focus on getting the inside scoop by:

1. Getting connected with experts who have established themselves in this particular domain.

2. Researching Online

3. Engaging in forums and on sites like Quora, joining communities on social media, and even referring to articles and magazines.



The F word is very important

I'm referring to FLEXIBILITY! Irrespective of what you decide, always keep a buffer or a PLAN B. Deciding on what you want to do is important, but keeping your choices flexible and being ready to switch in case it comes to that is even more important. Life's unpredictable, and there's nothing wrong with being prepared to switch lanes, now is it?



Both the P's are important

Planning for your PROFESSIONAL growth is amazing. But trust me, giving importance to your PERSONAL growth is equally crucial. With the NEP 2023, it looks like they have it covered. But, it is you who has to take the call! Choose Wisely. Choose your path keeping your personal growth and holistic development in focus. If you're a person lacking in communication skills and are thinking of becoming a researcher only to avoid social confrontation, you're planning for failure. Rather, focus on that path which will help you break out of your comfort zone and become a rockstar in whatever you choose to do.



As I sign off, my dearest wiz kids of the future and geniuses in the making, remember that you have a fantastic opportunity to take your learning to the NEXT LEVEL. You guys have no clue how blessed you are and how envious I am looking at where we have reached in our educational system. I'd give anything to get back to school and rewrite my story. So, go forth and write YOUR STORY and for the better, CHANGE HISTORY!



All the very best, Godspeed!



With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach