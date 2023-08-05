After massive protests by the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) and Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA), Chhattisgarh, the state has finally increased stipends for medical interns and junior resident doctors.

Today, Saturday, August 5, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the long-awaited stipend hike.

“I am satisfied to share that we have decided to increase the scholarship for junior doctors.

The new rate of scholarship will be as follows:

PG 1st year - 53,550 to 67,500 per month

PG 2nd year - 56,700 to 71,450 per month

PC 3rd Year - 59,200 to 74,600 per month

M.B. B. S. - 12,600 to 15,900 per month,” the tweet by CM Baghel said.

Thousands of resident doctors in Chhattisgarh have been protesting since August 1 urging the state government for a stipend hike and reduction in rural service bonds for doctors and medical officers. Similar protests were also held in January 2023 by resident doctors in the state.

On August 4, the protestors also held a symbolic protest act with a tea stall symbolising the poor working conditions and remuneration in Chhattisgarh as compared to other states.

Protests to continue

However, the protestors highlighted that the CM’s tweet does not mention anything about the stipend for senior residents (post PG) or the demand regarding bonded doctors.

“I congratulate the entire team of UDFA, Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Dr Heera, Dr Yogi and Dr Sumit. However, in our demands, we mentioned senior residents whose current stipend is Rs 55,000. But the government has not said anything about the senior doctors so far. Secondly, we demanded that the rural service bond be reduced to one year after completion of PG or MBBS. We also demanded a stipend hike for medical officers (MO). We will continue the strike until all these demands are met,” informed Dr Lakshya Mittal, National Vice-President and Chairman, UDFA.

The association informed that further plans of action for the protest will be decided in a meeting.

The doctors have also highlighted that in other parts of India and neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka, senior resident doctors get around Rs 80-90,000 per month as stipends.