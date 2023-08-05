The Varthur police have arrested the 65-year-old principal of a private school near Gunjur for reportedly raping a Class II dyslexic girl on the school premises. The incident happened on Thursday, August 3 after the victim went to school.

Disclosing more details, the police said the school timings are between 8.30 am and 3.30 pm. After reaching home, the victim complained of stomach pain and when her mother took her for a bath, she saw blood stains on her thighs and other body parts. The accused allegedly raped the girl in an empty classroom and sent her after giving her cake, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

How did this happen?

The accused is also the owner of the school and the victim, who is a Class II student was allegedly raped around 11.30 am on Thursday. The accused, after luring her, took her to the empty classroom and raped her. The victim who narrated her ordeal to her mother was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



Giving more details, an officer part of the investigation said, “The principal was picked up by the police on Thursday after the victim’s mother filed a complaint in the Varthur police station. The victim’s mother is a widow and her husband died in 2020 due to health problems. The complainant is said to be a housewife."



The Varthur police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and rape (IPC 376). Additionally, further investigations are on, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.