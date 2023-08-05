The AIAPGET 2023 answer key is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET 2023. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check it on aiapget.nta.nic.in.



To recall, NTA conducted AIAPGET 2023 on July 31 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Additionally, along with provisional answer keys of AIAPGET, NTA has also released question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Also, all these can be accessed by candidates after logging in with the application number and password/date of birth.

Moreover, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key are allowed to challenge it. For this, they have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The facility is available from August 5 to 7 (up to 11 pm).



Announcing this, NTA said, “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 07 August 2023 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium."

NTA has been conducting AIAPGET on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH since 2019, after the Ministry of Education approved it.