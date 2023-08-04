On August 3, a college teacher was arrested for allegedly making disrespectful comments about Hindu deities, police said. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), also staged a protest outside the college seeking action against the teacher, as stated in a report by PTI.



A video purportedly showing the teacher, identified as Ashok Dhole, making certain remarks in the classroom had emerged earlier. The Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in the city, where he taught, said it has suspended him.



The college Principal Dr Hrishikesh Soman told PTI that a student shot the video during a class. Further, giving more details, he said, "Later, some members of an outfit approached us with the video and sought action against him. We have suspended him and this being a government-aided college, the process of initiating inquiry has started."

Senior inspector VV Hasabnis of Deccan Gymkhana police station said Dhole was arrested under section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code and he will be produced before a court today, August 4, as stated in a report by PTI.