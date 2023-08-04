Member of Parliament, Chalakudy, Kerala, Benny Behanan has written to Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention in the 27-year-old pregnant PG resident doctor Dr Bala Saraswathi suicide incident at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. On July 31, it is reported about the suicide of Dr Saraswathi at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. She was a third-year PG resident in Gynecology, aged 27 and was 14 months pregnant.

In her suicide note, which is doing rounds on social media, the doctor alleged that she was taking extreme steps due to harassment at the hands of her college faculty. The letter by the MP read, "...I am humbly forwarding the request by the parents of 27-year-old pregnant PG resident doctor Dr Bala Saraswathi at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, seeking your urgent intervention and immediate action on providing justice for their daughter's death."

As per the MP's letter, here are the demands:

1. Detailed inquiry on the concerned department and the HOD Gynecology Dr Aruna Kumar.



2. All those who are responsible for the incident should be suspended until the inquiry against them is underway



3. Immediate steps should be taken to ensure a healthy working environment and check abuse and toxicity in the GMC college departments.



4. Needs new reforms for appointment of Heads of departments based upon their record of dealing with students and its reviews with a Harassment cell for such toxic departments.

