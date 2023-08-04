The second convocation of Mahindra University marked the culmination of academic excellence, innovation and holistic learning. This event took place today, August 5, Saturday at the picturesque Mahindra University campus, where the university community came together to honour and recognise the achievements of its outstanding graduates.

This year, the talented cohort of three PhD students, 22 MTech and 262 BTech students graduated. The event was further enriched by the inauguration of the Life Sciences Lab Complex and Mahindra e-Hub by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group and Chairman upGrad Ronnie Screwvala. As the second convocation concluded, Mahindra University reaffirmed its dedication to empowering future leaders and making a positive impact on society through transformative education.

Speaking at the occasion, chief guest, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, said, “I strongly recommend everyone to behave like a student throughout life; learning attitude is a combination of curiosity, humanity, a strong sense of belief and a value system.” Further, he encouraged the students to step out of their comfort zones and develop a strong adversity quotient.

Chancellor of the University Anand Mahindra presided over the convocation ceremony and referred to the story of Narsimha, the hybrid version of a lion and a human where the lion was the brain and the muscle and the human half applied to the moral imperative to right the wrong. Further, he remarked, “The more our lives are intertwined with machines the more important it’s going to be to preserve and nurture the humanity that distinguishes us from a decision-making algorithm.”

He emphasised that technology is here only to augment humanity and not replace it. He concluded by motivating students to channel technology to enhance humanity, thereby, determining the course of their future, as stated in their press release from the institute.