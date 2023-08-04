Kaloor St Augustine School in Kerala has honoured its alma mater and lyricist RK Damodaran. Speaking during the occasion, the lyricist conversed with students and teachers of the school. "It was an era ruled by legends like ONV Kurup, P Bhaskaran and Vayalar Rama Varma when a 19-year-old youth was offered an opportunity to provide the lyrics for the movie, Raju Rahim. It was a great honour for a youngster to work with music director MK Arjunan and singer KJ Yesudas. I wanted my first song to be a classic and that was how the song Ravi Varma Chitrathin Rathibhavame was born," said lyricist R K Damodaran, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Sharing his childhood memories, Damodaran shared with students how the blessings of his teachers and friends helped him write some of the finest songs in Malayalam movies. On Wednesday, August 2, he left for Kollur Mookambika temple where he will celebrate his birthday. "I was born on Revathi star in Karkidakam, which falls on August 6. I will celebrate my Sapthathi at Mookambika temple along with my wife Rajalakshmi," he said.



Kaloor St Augustine School's Headmistress, Sister Ansamma Thomas, senior assistant Sister Daisymol Cyriac, staff secretary M Arunraj, students Alfin Sojan, Anjali Jinoy, I Sreeja, representatives of the alumni association CG Rajagopal, MG Aristotle and Chavara Cultural Centre Director Fr Anil Philip visited the residence of RK Damodaran and felicitated him on Wednesday, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.